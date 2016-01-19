(MTN News-Helena) Some of you may be wondering, where Curtis Grevenitz been for the last 7 years. The answer to that question in this week’s weather wise as we welcome Curtis back to the KTVH and Helena family.

Curtis Grevenitz left Montana in 2008 to Hartford Connecticut as the weekend weatherman for WFSB. Working split double shifts on weekends, his hours were 4 am until midnight both Saturday and Sunday. The odd hours did not stop him from having fun and forecasting for some of that old fashion crazy Northeast weather.

In October 2011, his trusty sidekick and him took their talents West to Utah. Initially he worked again as the weekend meteorologist, but also reported on a variety of topics. In 2012, Curtis reported from Alabama as hurricane Isaac slammed the coast. One of his lesser shining moments was springing from his back while ski jumping at the Olympic park in Park City. A tough assignment was from Hawaii at Disney’s Aulani Resort. That was certainly some hard hitting news, and by the way it was 85 and breezy ever day.