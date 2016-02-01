Mikenzie joined KTVH in May 2015 after graduating from Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Art & Design. Go Wildcats! Growing up in Metro-Detroit, her passion for reporting began early after watching the evening news everyday growing up and strives to tell compelling, accurate and honest stories.

Mikenzie has had internship experience at both local and international news while working at ABC 10 in Marquette, Michigan and Voice of America in Washington, D.C. While in college, she worked as a multimedia journalist for ABC 10 as well as a producer for the television station at Northern. She got her first taste of live television interning with Northern’s newscast , Public Eye News, where she had the chance to anchor the show.

Living in Montana has been amazing so far and when she’s not working, you can find Mikenzie either hiking, exploring and camping in the mountains of Big Sky Country or teaching figure skating at Helena Ice Arena.

Whether it’s a breaking news, or touching feature, Mikenzie loves being able to bring stories into your home.

If you have a story idea you can email her at mfrost@ktvh.com, tweet @MikenzieFrost, or connect on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Mikenzie-Frost-KTVH-1453844558248759/?fref=ts