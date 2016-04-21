(HELENA) The wrongful death case involving an Augusta area man accused of murder has been settled out of court.

Joseph Campbell is accused of shooting Tim Newman to death in October of 2013 following years of property disputes between the two on the Diamond Bar-X subdivision.

In December of that year, Newman’s widow, Jackie, filed a civil lawsuit against Campbell, seeking damages against him and Campbell’s wife.

The civil case was postponed while the criminal case moved forward and was the subject of a three-week criminal trial that ended in a hung jury earlier this year.

This week lawyers for Campbell and Mrs. Newman filed court documents saying the case had been settled.

Details of the settlement were not included in the court documents.

Meantime, the second criminal trial against Campbell has been scheduled for October 17th.

The new trial is set to last four weeks.

During a scheduling conference Wednesday, District Judge DeeAnn Cooney said she intends to preside over the case.

December 31, 2015 The latest and most likely the last pre-trial hearing in the Joseph Campbell murder case was held on Wednesday, December 30th in District Court.

Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Newman in October of 2013 following a long-simmering property boundary dispute outside of Augusta.

During Wednesday’s hearing, lawyers argued several motions before Judge Jeffrey Sherlock, including how prior statements to witnesses in case to law enforcement should be handled at trial. Both sides vigorously disagreed with one another on how those witnesses should be questioned at trial.

Trial is scheduled to begin February 15th and is scheduled to last 3 weeks.

