After spending two years in Tucson, Ariz., Richie Melby has returned to Montana as the sports director at KTVH. Richie graduated from Montana State Billings in 2008 with a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication. He got his start at KTVQ in Billings before moving to Great Falls in January 2009, where he was the sports director at KRTV. Richie moved to Tucson in 2014, where he covered many great athletes at the University of Arizona. But, as a Hi-line native, Richie was pulled back to Montana in January 2016. He has a strong relationship with Montanans and enjoys telling the stories of local athletes, coaches and teams.

Richie spends his free time with his beautiful wife, Fallon, and their two kids – a Yorkshire Terrier named Tinker, the boss of the house, and a Rhodesian Ridgeback named Rosie.

If you would like to contact Richie, he can be reached by email at richie@ktvh.com or on Twitter (@RichieMelby), or you can like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RichieMelbyTV/.