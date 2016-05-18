(HELENA) The case of an Augusta area man accused of murdering one of his neighbors over a long-standing property dispute has come to an end.

Joseph Campbell, accused of killing Tim Newman on the Diamond Bar-X subdivision in October of 2013, has made a plea deal with prosecutors.

With a courtroom of spectators looking on Wednesday morning, Assistant Attorney General Mary Cochenour outlined the plea agreement between the state and Campbell.

“The parties agree to recommend to the court that the defendant be sentenced to 20 years to the Montana State Prison, with all of that time suspended,” said Cochenour.

Judge DeeAnn Cooney accepted the plea agreement.

”How do you plead to the charge of negligent homicide?” the judge asked Campbell.

“No contest Your Honor,” said Campbell.

“You are sentenced to the Montana State Prison for a period of 20 years,” said Cooney. “With all of those years suspended.”

Assistant Attorney General Cochenour told the court that the amended charge and plea agreement brings resolution to the case.

“The agreement focuses solely on community safety,” said Cochenour.

Campbell, who made no statement during the hearing, is now prohibited from traveling within ten miles of Newman’s cabin on the Diamond Bar X subdivision and he must transfer his ownership of his property there to another party within a year.

“There was no conflict of any kind over property until Mr. Campbell moved into that neighborhood,” said Cochenour. “And then there is a binder of law enforcement reports from the day he moved up there.”

During the hearing, Tim Newman’s widow Jackie had the chance to read a statement to the court.

“You have affected our lives in a horrendous way,” Mrs. Newman said. “By causing pain and sorrow beyond belief.”

Assistant Attorney General Cochenhour read a statement from Newman’s daughter Christy in the record.

“How is it that such a young father will never get to share his years of advice with his daughter who needs it so much. And finally, why is it that my newborn baby will never get to meet her grandpa or be able to learn all of the many skills that he has taught her?”

MTN has also learned details of the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Campbell by Newman’s widow that was settled out of court earlier this year.

According to Jackie Newman’s lawyers, Zander Blewett the 3rd and Kurt Jackson, Campbell’s insurance company has agreed to pay one million dollars to Tim Newman’s estate.

The Campbell case will be the subject of an episode of Dateline NBC, scheduled to air June 11th.

Joseph Campbell, the Augusta-area man who shot and killed Tim Newman, has agreed to plead no contest to a charge of negligent homicide.

Attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense have recommended a 20-year suspended sentence.

Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Newman over a long-running property dispute on October of 2013 at the Diamond Bar X subdivision outside of Augusta.

A four-week trial in the Campbell case earlier this year ended in a hung jury.

A second trial had originally been scheduled for October.

(FEBRUARY 15, 2016) After numerous delays, the trial of Joseph Campbell got underway in Helena on Monday.

Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Newman in October of 2013 following a long-simmering property boundary dispute outside of Augusta.

Defense lawyers say Campbell was acting in self-defense.

Retired District Judge Jeffrey Sherlock is back on the bench to preside over the case; it is being held in the Old Supreme Court Chambers in the State Capitol and is expected to last up to three weeks.

Before the trial began, the defense asked for a continuance, saying that a hat found at the scene, belonging to Tim Newman and thought to be lost since the shooting, was turned over to the defense on Sunday night.

Campbell’s defense team says testing of the hat could support their theory that Newman was facing Campbell when he was shot; prosecutors maintain Newman was shot in the back.

Judge Sherlock denied the continuance and ordered the state to pay to have the hat tested for the defense.

The prosecution completed its opening statements late Monday morning.

In outlining their case, they said that Campbell said he would “put Newman in a body bag.”

During opening statements, prosecutor Mary Cochenour told the jury what she alleges Campbell said: “’The next time I see Tim Newman – I am going to put him down.’ Two days later…he put Tim Newman down.”

Cochenour recounted for the jury a history of Campbell using intimidation, aggression, and force against his neighbors: “And Joe Campbell says to them…holding that shotgun…he says, ‘My shotgun says differently.’”

Campbell’s defense painted a different picture, saying that Newman was the aggressor on the access dispute and that Newman’s behavior was bizarre and out of the ordinary.

Defense attorney Greg Jackson said, “Shooting in self-defense. Joe’s thoughts at that point (were) ‘I have to do something – try to stay alive or die.’”