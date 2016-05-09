The Helena High and Helena Capital softball teams each earned splits over the weekend, leading into Tuesday’s crosstown showdown. The Lady Bruins have won each of the first two rivalry games and a speedy three-sport star may know why.

“I think we’ve improved a lot on hitting,” said senior outfielder Madison Quick. “It was pretty unexpected but we have a lot more confidence and we’re hitting really well. We went from a .100 score to a .300 score in the last couple games so we’re really improving. I hope we can continue that.

“We have great defense too. It’s all coming together I think.”

It’s not out of the ordinary to see a Helena Capital sports team suffer a slow start to a season, only to sprint toward the playoffs by the end of the year. Quick believes the softball program is capable of gaining steam and heading toward home.

“I think so. We’ve given every team that’s been top-ranked a hard game,” she said. “We’ve beaten some of those we didn’t expect to and we just hope to keep playing hard and how we know we can play. I think we’ll be able to get things done.”

Quick will make sure of it. It’s the final month of her senior year, which has seen her play big roles on the volleyball and basketball teams as well.

“I’ve always loved doing all three sports,” said Quick. “It is who I am to stay active all throughout the school year. Balancing academics and sports is just something that I’ve learned how to do and wanted to continue it. I started it freshman year and wanted to finish it out my senior year.”

Quick joined her basketball teammates at the state tournament earlier this year in Bozeman, while the Lady Bruin volleyball team missed out on the state tournament. Capital’s softball program appears to be headed toward the final weekend in late May, but which sport stands out the most from her senior season?

“I think volleyball is obviously something that is my passion but my basketball seasons have been some of my best memories,” she said. “I’ve had a state championship – the first one through the school. This year we started out how we did and ended a lot better. It was just a fun experience for me so, so far basketball has been my favorite.”

It’s only fitting that an athlete with the last name “Quick” showcase speed on the playing field. Capital’s center fielder credits her success to her quickness and agility.

“I think so. Definitely speed has been an aid for me. It helps me in volleyball and has helped me in basketball and obviously in softball playing in the outfield you have to be faster than some. I think it’s just how I was meant to play. I wasn’t meant to be tall or anything. I was just meant to work hard and do all the little things that I can.”

The hard work and team-first mentality caught the attention of college coaches. But which of the three sports would lead to a college scholarship?

“Just volleyball. Volleyball was the right fit for me,” she said. “Basketball and softball I’m definitely passionate about but volleyball was the one I excelled at the most.”

Quick will get the opportunity to continue excelling on the volleyball court in the fall with Moe Boyle and the Carroll College Fighting Saints.

“Carroll, I’ve always looked up to their team and going to their volleyball games when I was younger,” said Quick. “It’s just comfortable. It’s where I grew up and I have always enjoyed the school. I know some of the players and it felt like the right fit.”

“We are excited to add depth at the libero position and excited to add her grit and competitiveness tour team,” Boyle said. “She is the type that would run through a wall for her teammates and her leadership is off the charts.”

Richie Melby – MTN Sports