(Press Release-HELENA, MT) Helena area Goodwill customers will enjoy an additional 6,500 square feet of shopping bargains this fall when Easter Seals-Goodwill’s Helena Goodwill store moves to its new location. Currently under construction at 3575 Ptarmigan Lane, the new store is 22,500 total square feet and features approximately 13,000 square feet of retail space. Remaining space will be used for processing and storing donations.

“We are very excited about all that the new location will offer for shoppers and donors,” states Michelle Wolf, store manager. “In addition to the larger sales floor, we will be able to provide a more convenient drive-up donation area,” Wolf added. The new location also features an e-commerce department where staff will select, photograph and post select items for sale online at ShopGoodwill.com, Amazon and other sites.

Donation drop offs and processing will transition to the Ptarmigan Lane location sometime in late summer, according to Wolf, so that only newly received merchandise is used to fill the new store. Items at the current location will be liquidated in a close-out sale during the weeks prior to the move.

The Helena Goodwill store offers a source for affordable, gently used clothing and household goods for Helena area residents. The store currently employs approximately 26 full- and part-time workers in Helena. “We are very excited for this new expanded opportunity in Helena,” stated Wolf. “Donors may think they’re just cleaning out their closet, but giving gently used items to Goodwill, also gives someone a chance to change their life,” she said. According to Wolf, Goodwill employees learn valuable skills that benefit them throughout their careers — skills like customer service, cashiering, truck driving, large equipment operation, time management, teamwork, and goal setting.

Goodwill stores in Montana, Utah and southern Idaho are part of Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc., a non-profit organization directly serving more than 17,000 people in its four-state region, with employment and job training, community integration and housing for adults with intellectual disabilities, children’s therapy, and health-related programs for adults and seniors. Easter Seals-Goodwill provides 38 different programs in 56 locations and touches the lives of more than 28,000 people in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.