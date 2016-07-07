(MTN News-HELENA) The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is taking part in an international effort to rescue dogs from South Korea.
Nine Korean dogs are currently at the Humane Society and will be made available for adoption into Montana homes.
The rescue began when a concerned citizen in South Korea raised more than $5,000 to buy 20 dogs from a farmer who intended to sell the dogs for meat.
After 11 of the dogs had found a home, the Lewis and Clark Humane Society learned of the project and brought the remaining nine dogs to Helena.
“They were rescued from the Korean meat trade. Korea is the only country that consumes meat by way of actually farming it, other countries that consume dog meat pull the dogs from the streets but Korea has a farming practice,” said Gina Wiest, Executive Director of Lewis and Clark Humane Society.
The dogs are a jindo-mixed breed, and coincidentally, one is named Hellena with two “l’s”.
Lewis and Clark Humane Society officials said the dogs are already vaccinated and either spayed or neutered and will be available for adoption on July 15th.
For those interested in adopting one of the dogs, the Humane Society recommends researching the jindo-breed to make sure they will be a good fit for the family and the animal.
Click here to find out more.
Click here to visit the Humane Society’s FB page to stay up to date on the pups.
Reporter: Lindsey Ford
What possessed them to bring in more dogs with no socialization, crappy temperaments, and probably carrying the Canine Flu that the other “Korean meat dogs” have brought in with them which our dogs have no immunity to and are KILLING them?? And no telling what other diseases and parasites they bring with them? Who thought THAT was a good idea???
THis is a terrible, terrible idea. Sorry,, but fact. These “imported” dog bring the canine flu with them to the United States that is now almost epidemic in the South. It is a proven fact. Not only this,, there are plenty,, and I emphasize PLENTY, of dogs in our own country in shelters that are euthanized everyday that deserve the homes that these dogs will take.
It is just so wrong to take on another’s problem so that folks can feel like heroes. They can’t even factor that they are actually doing harm.
I say BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO to this whole idea.
Farmed dogs? That has a name. It’s called a Puppy Mill. Don’t enable it. I’d rather buy from a breeder in the U.S.A than a Korean puppy mill.
You should be ashamed, bringing in dog, when so many here need homes. There is a new strain of dog flu in Calif, directly related to the dogs from Asia. By buying these dogs, you have created a new business for the people there.
I hope you quarantined these animals before putting them in the population. Dogs from Korea/china brought on the strains of dog flu over into this country back in 2015. And why are we bringing animals into the country when we already have so many needing loving homes??
And that is how the new Canine influenza was brought into this country, importing dogs. The disease has been tied back to Asian imports.
Thanks for helping to bring more dosease such as canine influenza to our country. We already have more then enough rescue dogs in our own country
Because they paid the dog “farmer” so handsomely in order to “rescue” his “crop”, he will simply head back home and grow some more – because it paid so well! Change has to come at the local and regional law level. Buying the dogs is the LAST thing they should be doing! Next, the US is in the middle of a severe canine influenza outbreak; two different strains, one from birds and the other from swine – both from Asia. It has been hitting harder where dogs are kept together (kennels, etc) or are trained or socialized together (dog parks, etc). Highly contagious and dogs are not normally vaccinated against it – it is like the human flu shot in that they track the strains and adjust them accordingly. They are expensive and you need to do two different vaccines to protect against these strains of doggy flu, but dogs have been dying, particularly very young and older dogs.
Neither Canada nor the United States makes these rescue groups hold these dogs in quarantine before releasing for adoption. Just in the last couple of years I am aware of so called rescue dogs being imported, already sick with rabies, leptospirosis, distemper and influenza. The EU, Australiaan NZ all have strong quarantine rules because they appreciate the risks in allowing diseased animals into their countries. Why do we not have the same concern?
Lastly, the ASPCA estimates that that 2.7 MILLION unwanted dogs are euthanized in the US every year. Instead of spending $5000 supporting the Korean dog meat industry, why don’t these rescues drive down to Texas, Florida, Georgia or Tennessee with their hopelessly overcrowded shelters and save some of those lives? They could save a lot of shelter dogs for $5000.
Could have saved a lot of dogs in the United States for that kind of money.
And more rescue dogs come from Korea — even though it was Korean rescue dogs which brought the latest Canine Influenza which recently broke again and again killed more local dogs in the southern states! Irresponsible — really irresponsible!
So I guess Montana has empty shelters and needs dogs for sale? Are Montana’s dogs okay with being exposed to diseases (e.g., a strain of canine flu endemic to Korea–L.A. quarantined a bunch of Korea-sourced dogs recently) and parasites (that have long been almost eradicated in the U.S.)? What kind of quarantine is required of these *retail rescues*? Is the USDA involved? It should be!
Do people realize that a jindo mix may not be a good family dog, and if these were not socialized well when young (6 to 8 weeks), they may never be safe around children?! Is it more important to be “PC” than to be safe? Bet the Korean dog breeders are laughing all the way to the bank. STUPID Americans will buy their MUTTS–better market than selling them for meat!