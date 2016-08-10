Flash-flooding hit Great Falls and some surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, and the National Weather Service has provided some details about how much rain fell.

The storm moved through the Great Falls area just after 6 p.m., and lasted less than an hour.

The NWS says that more than three inches of rain fell in some areas of Great Falls, and up to 1.25 inches of hail were reported in some places.

What triggered the flash-flooding is that so much rain fell in such a short period of time.

The NWS notes that rainfall rates in Great Falls “were on the order of 2.5 to 3.5 inches per hour, causing short-term flooding.”

The agency also noted that the greatest one-hour amount of rain ever recorded in Great Falls was 1.13 inches; that happened on June 20, 1991. The greatest 24-hour rainfall recorded in Great Falls was 3.42 inches, in May 1980.

The NWS says that on an hourly basis, Tuesday’s rainfall exceeded both of those records.

The NWS also says that: “For other periods, the record highest amount in 30 minutes was 1.04 inches on July 14, 2012. On this date, 0.66″ fell in a 15 minute period. This is likely the last occurrence of rainfall rates of the intensity seen on Aug 9 at Great Falls.”

The flash-flooding affected many parts of Great Falls, including 10th Avenue South, particularly near 5th Street; the Parkdale neighborhood near 15th Street South; and the underpass along 1st Avenue North between Park Drive and River Drive.

Dozens of cars stalled during the downpour, and several people had to be rescued from the flooded vehicles.

Kathryn Elizabeth Dawson posted on Facebook: “I just wanted to thank the Dairy Queen crew at Fox Farm again for rescuing my 5 kids during the flash flood. My car was literally stuck in the water the water was coming in the car. The crew at DQ came running out, grabbed kids, and got us and eventually the car safety. It seriously meant everything to us. Thank you thank you for your selfless acts.”

There have been reports of homes and buildings damaged due to the storms, primarily roofs and siding, as well as some flooding of basements and ground-level floors. There have not been any reports of injuries.