GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) – In the hours before her death, a 47-year-old Montana woman was able to tell her family that she had been abducted by a large man in a black hoodie, that she was in the trunk of a moving vehicle and that she loved them.

Rita Maze of Great Falls spoke with her husband and daughter by cell phone Tuesday evening, and they told law enforcement she reported being hit on the head at a small rest stop north of Helena around noon.

Rochelle Maze says that her mom was terrified because she traveled with a gun and knew her abductor had access to it.

Unfortunately, by the time officers using cellphone tower, information found Rita Maze’s car near Spokane International Airport early Wednesday, Maze was dead. Her cause of death has not been released.

