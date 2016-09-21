So far, Montana’s prison system has mostly avoided the sky-high costs of drugs to treat hepatitis C – but that doesn’t mean system officials aren’t concerned.

“Medical care for an aging population is a huge concern for the department,” Corrections Department spokeswoman Judy Beck told MTN News this week. “This is one of the biggest issues for any state.”

Beck said the issue of health-care costs for Montana’s prison system and its aging inmate population isn’t focused only on hepatitis C.

Still, the raw numbers make hepatitis C and its potential cost impossible to ignore.

The cost of four hepatitis C drugs used by the Montana system ranges from a low of $49,000 to a high of $73,000 for the 12-week treatment – for a single patient.

In the last six months, the Montana State Prison has initiated treatment for only three offenders with hepatitis C and has continued treatment for two inmates who had started treatment before entering the prison, Beck said.

As of August 2014 – the most recent date that complete numbers are available – 274 male inmates and 48 female inmates in Montana’s system had the disease.

Beck said it’s unlikely those numbers have changed that much, given the prison’s aging population.

The state is reviewing its policies on how to manage hepatitis C patients in the prison system, but right now patients are monitored periodically, and treatment is “prioritized based on each’s clinical presentation,” she said.

Hepatitis C is a disease caused by a virus spread primarily by blood-to-blood contact, often from infected needles used to inject illegal drugs. It can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, liver cancer and liver failure.

It kills more people in the United States than HIV and dozens of other infectious diseases combined, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prison systems around the country are struggling with how to pay for hepatitis C treatment.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that California had $66 million in costs for treating hepatitis C last year and that treating all of the infected inmates in Alaska’s system would cost nearly three times the state’s entire prison health care budget.

Some inmates in other states have filed lawsuits to force treatment of their hepatitis C, arguing that state policies restricting treatment for only the sickest patients are unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment.

Beck said Montana prison officials are keeping on eye on the pending legal cases, of course – and hoping they can continue to manage costs related to hepatitis C, without breaking the system’s budget.

Reporter: Mike Dennison