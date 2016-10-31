(HELENA) Dr. Mark Ibsen is fighting the suspension of his license over allegations that he over-prescribed powerful pain medications and failed to keep proper patient records.

Ibsen’s suspension has been itself suspended by order of Judge James Reynolds.

Ibsen’s lawyer John Doubek told the court this case began when a former employee of Ibsen, terminated for cause, filed a complaint with the Board claiming nine patients were over-prescribed pain medications.

After years of hearings, Ibsen’s license was suspended on March 22nd by the board.

During Monday’s hearing, Doubek strongly criticized the board for rejecting 80 findings of fact established by their own hearings officer. In critiquing their conduct, Dobeck suggested the board created their own facts to fit the suspension.

Judge Reynolds said, “That almost sounds like a conspiracy theory here.”

“Well, nobody likes to take on City Hall,” said Doubek.

Doubek went on to tell the judge there is no evidence of improper record keeping on the part of Ibsen.

At issue is whether or not Ibsen kept written pain medication contracts with his patients. During the hearing the question arose as to whether those contracts were part of common medical practice at the time. The Board maintains they were, Ibsen says they were not.

The larger issue, whether or not Ibsen over-prescribed powerful opioid painkillers to his patients, was also addressed.

Ibsen has long maintained that he has great success with weaning drug-dependent patients off powerful pain meds. Dr. Ibsen has been a vocal critic of how the medical establishment, including the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency and pharmacies, have treated opioid addiction.

Doubek told the court the Board’s expert witness could not find any patient of Ibsen’s who received too many painkillers.

Counsel for the Board, Graden Hahn, countered, saying the Board has clear statutory authority to reject or modify decisions by hearings officers.

Hahn said the Board’s review of Ibsen’s records show a clear pattern of breach of patient care and an on-going risk to patient safety.

Judge Reynolds closely questioned how the Board of Medical Examiners handled its’ decision, in this case, saying rewriting a hearing officer’s decision puts Montana’s Administrative Procedures Act on its’ head.

“Why have a hearings officer at all, if findings are going to be rejected?” asked the Judge.

Hahn said the Board is given that discretion by state statue.

Doubek countered, citing Brackman vs. Board of Nursing, a 1993 Montana case where charges of unprofessional conduct against six nurses were dismissed by a district court because the Board of Nursing modified or rejected the findings of a hearing examiner.

That ruling was upheld by the Montana Supreme Court.

At the end of the hour and a half hearing, the Judge Reynolds said he’ll take the matter under advisement and rule at a later date.

The Board’s suspension of Ibsen has been put on hold pending the outcome of this case.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson