(MTN NEWS-HELENA) A Montana City man accused of breaking into a home and beating a resident has been charged with a felony.

Chad John Christiansen of Montana City appeared via video in Justice Court on Friday, charged with aggravated burglary.

Prosecutors say Christiansen and another person, whose identity is not yet known, broke into a home on the 300 block of 11th Avenue in march.

The occupant of the home said he was beaten with a metal rod, sustaining injuries to his face, shoulders, and back.

Despite being warned to remain silent, Christiansen told the court that he was not in the state at the time of the incident.

Bond for Christensen was set at $50,000.

He will be arraigned in November.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson