The cold snap has led to increased demand on businesses that winterize sprinkler systems.

Many companies are booked, but there are some steps to take to protect your lines if you can’t get an appointment in the next few days.

Story continues below



Underground lines probably won’t get cold enough to freeze anytime soon, but those above ground without insulation can.

Experts say to turn off the valve that supplies water to the sprinkler system, that is usually located in the basement. Then use blankets to wrap and insulate the above ground pipe that runs from the house into the ground.

“They’re all these ways to prevent freeze ups, don’t worry. Just get everything above ground covered up, and that should do the trick, and we’ll get there and get it blown out. We’ve got lots of customers to do yet,” said Rain Wizard Lawn Sprinklers co-owner MaryLu Loney.

Loney says if you can’t locate the right valve to turn off the water and you’re concerned, you can leave your sprinklers running at night so the line won’t freeze.

Reporter: MacKenzie Lee