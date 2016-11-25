A Belgrade woman and man are facing charges after they allegedly fled the area with two children who were ordered to be placed into emergency custody and a foster home.

Kimberly S. Jablonski, 39, and Russell Scott Wilkey, 46, were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Jablonski was charged with custodial interference, a felony and Wilkey was charged with obstructing justice, also a felony.

According to court documents, Jablonski was living with a foster family in Belgrade with her two children. After a report of a disturbance at the foster family’s residence on Nov. 10, Jablonski and her two children were moved to a Belgrade hotel and were to remain there until Nov. 14. A social worker informed law enforcement that Jablonski and the children had moved to another hotel in Bozeman and were to remain there until a hearing on Nov. 30, 2016. On Nov. 22, a social worker informed law enforcement that Jablonski and her children had moved without permission from Department of Health and Human Services and was allegedly living with Wilkey.

Jablonski allegedly told a social worker that she and the children were living with Wilkey and working on his RV near a gas station in Belgrade.

The social worker told Jablonski not to have any further contact with Wilkey and to move back into the Bozeman hotel. Jablonski then changed her story and told the social worker she was not with Wilkey but rather with her sister in Missoula, but refused to provide further details.

An “Immediate Protection, Appointment of Counsel, Appointment of Guardian AD Litem and Setting Show Cause” order was issued by the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office and an emergency locate for the Jablonski and the children were requested on her cellular telephone.

Law enforcement was able to locate Jablonski, Wilkey and the children in a Belgrade hotel.

Both Jablonski and Wilkey were arrested and are being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center.