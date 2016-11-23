(MTN News-GREAT FALLS) Freelance writer Sara Habein of Great Falls says Montana’s expanded Medicaid coverage has been a great benefit for her family – but she’s concerned about what might happen if Congress decides to repeal “Obamacare,” which finances the coverage.

“I would encourage (Congress) to listen to actual people who require the coverage,” she told MTN News this week. “I believe there are plenty of quietly-plugging-along people that require this coverage … (and) this care is still very essential for them.”

More than 61,000 low-income Montanans have signed up for the largely free, government-funded Medicaid coverage in the past year. It’s funded as part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress have vowed to repeal the ACA.

Yet the shape of that repeal and how and whether it would affect expanded Medicaid coverage remains to be seen, health officials and state policymakers say.

“I don’t feel like, either at the federal or state level, that there’s a huge appetite to completely throw away every aspect of the ACA,” says state Sen. Ed Buttrey, the Great Falls Republican who sponsored the 2015 bill expanding Montana’s Medicaid coverage under the ACA.

Buttrey told MTN News that he thinks if the ACA is repealed, Congress still might fund expanded Medicaid in some fashion, such as giving money to states to run their own program.

Any final decision, however, is likely months away, he says – and could come well after the Montana Legislature finishes its 2017 regular session by next April.

“As far as making drastic changes to comply with unforeseen changes in the ACA, I don’t know that we can do it this session,” Buttrey says. “Potentially, it could be the subject of a special session.”

State health officials are still telling people to sign up for coverage under expanded Medicaid. As of last week, 61,200 Montanans had done so.

Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat who championed the expansion, said last week he hopes Congress will consider how successful the program has been in providing health coverage for low-income citizens.

“I mean, there are 60,000 Montanan who have health-care (through the program),” he said. “There are 700,000 in the state of Pennsylvania. Anecdotally and individually, I’ve had people come up to me and say, `I’m still at my job because I now have health care.’”

Under the ACA, Medicaid was expanded to cover everyone earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level – about $16,400 for a single person and $33,500 for a family of four.

The federal government would cover 100 percent of the expansion costs through 2016, and then ramp down its share to 90 percent by 2020, with states picking up the remainder.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ACA, but said expanded Medicaid would be optional for each state.

Montana’s Republican-controlled Legislature rejected the expansion in 2013, but a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats pushed it through last year. Montana became one of the last of 32 states to expand Medicaid.

Montana’s program requires some recipients to pay small premiums and copays, but most do not.

State health officials said this week that the federal government has spent $200 million on Montana’s expanded Medicaid coverage this year. Only $3 million has been collected in premiums.

Habein says she and her husband had health-care coverage until he left a job that provided it, to return to school a couple of years ago. Until Medicaid expansion, they went without coverage, she said, because they couldn’t afford it.

The lack of coverage sometimes discouraged them from getting care, she says.

“A basic walk into immediate care, because you have a sinus infection, could cost you $150 or $160, just for walking in,” Habein says. “To know I could go in the door (now) and not have to worry about whether I had enough money just to be seen by the doctor … was a great relief.”

Habein says she has chronic fatigue syndrome, and that having access to health care has made it easier to stay healthy and be a better parent to her two children.

“It’s hard to be a parent if you’re laid up with some illness,” she says.

Habein says she hopes Congress considers people like her next year when it decides whether to pull the plug on the ACA’s expanded Medicaid.

“Perhaps they don’t know what it means to be between jobs, or under-insured or not insured,” she says. “They may not remember what it’s like to have an income level where $150 is a big deal, to spend on a doctor’s appointment.”

Reporter: Mike Dennison