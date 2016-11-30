(HELENA) A 23-year old Helena suspect accused of raping a one-year-old child is scheduled for trial in March.

Dylan Houston Dunn is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 17-month old female.

Charging documents say 23-year-old Dunn was with the child and her mother when he took the child into the women s restroom at Van’s Thriftway in early November.

Shortly afterward the victim’s mother noticed the child was injured.

A physician confirmed the injury.

Dunn’s bond has been set at $100,000.

If convicted he could be sentenced to 100-years in prison.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson