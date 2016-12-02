Jessica Jackson and Brittany Scarborough have been charged with operating an unlawful clandestine laboratory, a felony.

Law enforcement found the meth lab at 329 Garnet Mountain Way on Wednesday.

According to court documents, law enforcement received a tip from a man who spotted materials and smells associated with meth production.

Additionally, a former coworker told the investigator that on a visit to the home she saw six bottles of antifreeze and smelled a strong odor, and that the Sudafed found there had been stolen from an employee first-aid kit.

The women are both being held on a $50,000 bond.

Both also must report to pretrial services, which includes random drug testing.