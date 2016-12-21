This is the first installment of a four-part series previewing the 2017 Montana Legislature.

When Montana’s 150 legislators arrive in Helena 12 days from now for the 2017 Legislature, they’ll be grappling with a beast they haven’t seen in several sessions: A tight budget.

“This is going to be a belt-tightening session,” says House Speaker Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson. “I don’t think there’s a member in here on either side of the aisle that doesn’t recognize that.”

“It will be a very, very difficult session, where across-the-board there will be significant cuts to much of government’s functions,” adds Sen. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, who chairs one of the main budget committees.

How bad is it? If lawmakers did nothing to pare the budget and spending continued at its current levels, the state treasury would be underwater next year – just one year after being more than $300 million in the black.

Still, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and majority GOP leaders say it’s far from being a crisis, and that with some tough decisions, they should be able to craft a budget that balances, maintains basic services and perhaps makes some investment in key areas, like state infrastructure.

“I look forward to actually rolling up our sleeves and then taking a close look at that budget,” Bullock told MTN News in a recent interview. “I think that Montanans can continue to expect investment in some of those great equalizers, like public education.

“And, also that I’ll continue to make sure that Montana remains a fiscally prudent state.”

Like any Legislature, action on scores of issues will weave its way through the 90-day, biennial session, from health policy to energy to guns to prison reform.

But with money being extremely tight, the session’s main focus will remain on the budget, and its effect on any new or continued public initiative.

During Bullock’s first two sessions as governor, the state added some significant spending — for public schools, the university system, state employee raises and pension reforms – and rising tax revenue from a recovering economy was able to cover the costs.

But within the past year or so, tax revenue hasn’t kept up with the expenses.

Bullock has asked most agencies to shave five percent from their budgets, after inflation, and has $110 million in cuts in his proposed two-year, $4.7 billion state budget.

He’s also insisting on ending with a $300 million cushion, as he did during his previous two sessions as governor – and to achieve that, Bullock is proposing $140 million in transfers from various funds to the main treasury and $123 million in new taxes, primarily higher income tax rates for the wealthy.

Legislative Republicans, however, are saying the tax increases, and perhaps some of the transfers, are non-starters – and they control solid majorities. The GOP holds a 32-18 advantage in the Senate and a 59-41 majority in the House.

Without the budget transfers or switches, spending cuts would have to be deeper for the next two years.

Minority Democrats say it’s too early to declare the tax increases or transfers as off the table.

“These (types of) transfers have always been part of the balancing out of revenues and expenses,” says Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte. “I think if we explain the transfers more thoroughly, I think they’ll find more acceptability.”

“We’re not going to pass a budget unless we agree,” adds House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena. “So to say anything is off the table, right out of the gate, is maybe a little bit presumptive.”

Tomorrow: Montana lawmakers want to spend more money on “infrastructure” – but how much, and on what, exactly?