(MISSOULA) Authorities have released the names of the three people who died in head-on crash between Lolo and Florence on Thursday.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says that the victims were Eddie Parks of Victor, 73 years old; and Ronald Chaney, 72, and his wife, Laurene Chaney, 71, both of Hamilton.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday as a head-on collision near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Carlton Creek Road, which is about mid-way between Lolo and Florence.

Parks was driving a Chevy Silverado that was heading north while the Chaneys were traveling south in a Dodge Dakota.

McDermott says all three of the victims died of multiple blunt force trauma.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.

Reporter: Mark Thorsell