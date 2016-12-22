Happy Thursday!

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Friday Evening through Christmas morning. For a lot of people, the holiday weekend starts tomorrow. Evidence of the incoming storm was visible today in the form of high clouds sneaking across the sky. Tonight, clouds will increase with lows in the 10s and 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a little light snow west of the Divide. Some snow will spread east of the Divide late in the evening, but accumulation will only be about an inch or so by Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 20s. Friday’s travel conditions will be better than the weekend.

Christmas Eve, snow will develop through central and western Montana by late morning. Travelling south toward Idaho or Wyoming, or west to Washington will be snowy. If you travel east, leaving early will likely keep you ahead of the storm. Highs on Christmas Eve will only be in the 10s and 20s.

Snow will continue into Christmas morning, with accumulations ranging from a few inches up to 10″ of light, fluffy snow. Snow will end Christmas Day from west to east, with a little sun poking through the clouds over the western half of Montana. Snow and wind will howl across the plains of eastern Montana into the Dakotas. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s.

Besides some lingering snow near the Dakota border on Monday morning, most of Montana will have cleared out. Monday morning will be very cold, with lows between 0 and -20! Another wind event is likely beginning Tuesday of next week.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist