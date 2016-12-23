AAA expects more than 103,000,000 Americans will travel between December 23rd and January 2nd. This is the most on the record so far.

MTN visited Helena Regional Airport and the fuel pumps Thursday and talked to people about their holiday plans.

Elijah Benedick is one of the many people traveling out of the state this weekend from Helena Regional Airport.

“I’m going to see some family, probably hangout with friends, that’s probably about it. See people I haven’t seen in the past five months,” said Benedick.

AAA estimates 9,400,000 people will hop on an end of the year flight for the holidays.

Jeff Wadekamper is the Airport Director at Helena Regional Airport.

He said when the dust settles, they might be looking at a record number of air travelers throughout the airport this year.

“This year so far we’re really looking at find out here in a couple of weeks for sure but we’re looking at, probably having a record boarding year this year, we’ve been up the last year pretty much every month, we’ve seen increased traffic, our flights are running pretty full loads,” said Wadekamper.

But AAA said the vast majority, 93,000,000, are expected to travel by car over the next 11 days.

Jim Mallard lives in Elliston. He doesn’t plan on traveling, but knows people who are.

“We’re looking forward to having maybe 9, 10 people in the family over to our humble little house,” said Mallard.

Back at the airport, Benedick is preparing to board his flight.

“I’m definitely excited, I’m glad to see them, it’s been a while,” said Benedick.

And Wadekamper is looking to the future.

The airport is currently looking for a half a million dollar grant to help reinstate an Alaska Airlines flight cut back in 2015.

Alaska Airlines added the morning outbound / night inbound flight route to Seattle temporarily for a 19-day period around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays last year.

The additional service in Alaska Airlines produced a 30% increase over December of 2014.

Earlier this year Alaska Airlines temporarily brought these flights back to Helena for three days a week. The flights ended up being about 75% full.

Wadekamper said increasing the flight options in the future helps more than just the airport.

“There’s economic benefits to that, travel, tourism, bringing people to Montana, to spend their money here, see Montana whats have to offer, the regular business travels, and leisure travelers that are here. having those connections it’s very important,” said Wadekamper.

AAA is also cautioning drivers with the winter weather expected to hit much of the U.S. over the next several days.

They estimate they will have to rescue more than 980,000 motorists for problems ranging from dead batteries to flat tires.