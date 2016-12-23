(HELENA) Attorney General Tim Fox is standing by his opinion that a constitutional amendment expanding rights for crime victims should take effect immediately.

Fox’s office submitted a response Friday to a petition challenging the implementation date of Constitutional Initiative 116, commonly called Marsy’s Law. A group led by the ACLU of Montana wants the state Supreme Court to delay implementation until July 1.

The disagreement stems from a section of CI-116 that says the amendment is “self-executing, and requires no further action by the Legislature.”

The attorney general points to dictionary definitions saying “self-executing” means something takes effect immediately. The November ballot included a statement from Fox’s office, saying CI-116 would be effective as soon as the election results were confirmed.

But the ACLU and other organizations believe the phrase is just referring to the fact that CI-116 doesn’t require additional legislation to take effect. They say that means the amendment doesn’t include any indication of when it should take effect.

Montana’s Constitution says all amendments take effect July 1, unless the amendment provides otherwise.

In their response, the attorney general’s office argued that amendments can “provide otherwise” without naming a specific alternate date. They also claimed the “self-executing” language would be redundant if it was only referring to the need for extra legislation. Finally, they noted that no one had raised any concerns about the effective date during a review of the ballot statement.

Marsy’s Law adds specific protections for victims and their families to the state constitution. Groups like the ACLU, Montana League of Cities and Towns and Montana Association of Counties believe local governments need more time to get ready for the new requirements.

Sponsors of CI-116 have said state law already requires much of what’s included in the amendment, and implementing it won’t require many more resources.

About two-thirds of Montana voters backed Marsy’s Law in last month’s election. Earlier this month, the state Board of Canvassers certified the results of the election without setting an effective date for CI-116, after a Supreme Court order.