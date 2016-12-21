An 18-year-old woman planned for a night of playing music with a man she knew through her sister.

Instead, she says Trendton Lee Dillingham, 24, raped her after the two consumed alcohol and drugs.

According to court documents, the woman said Dillingham poured her drinks after the pair had smoked marijuana and she immediately became sick.

He told her to lie down on his bed, where she woke up in extreme pain in the genital region.

Dillingham appeared in Justice Court this morning and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He is charged with sexual intercourse without consent, a felony.

Dillingham is also a suspect in another sexual crime from late November, currently under investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The judge told Dillingham he can’t leave the state without permission, to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s sister, consume no alcohol or drugs or go into bars. His next court appearance Jan. 6, 2017.