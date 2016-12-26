Northern Energy Propane and AmeriGas are raising money to help military members cope with with the pressures of post-war life.

The organizations are hoping to raise enough money to be able to send 15 military members though the Big Sky Bravery program.

The mission of Big Sky Bravery is: “To provide Active Duty Special Operations Soldiers strategic decompression programs utilizing adrenaline based recreational activities that engage their adrenaline post combat deployment and the environment to recharge in Montana.

“They just need a chance to recharge and re-energize. This gives them the perfect opportunity to come to Montana, our beautiful state, and snowmobile, go fishing, and do whatever they have to do. They can just feel at home again before they go back to there families or get redeployed again to do what they need to do,” Michael Lorenz, AmeriGas sales manager said.

Northern Energy Propane and AmeriGas are conducting 50/50 raffles in all of their districts across the state.

Each ticket is one dollar and they will be holding the drawings at the end of January.