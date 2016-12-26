Robert and Jan Silberlings’ home is across the street from the original Governor’s mansion in Helena.

Every year, Bob and Jan wrap up their home like a big Christmas present.

Jan explained, “The decorations outside are a labor of love by my husband for all of the community, but especially for our grandchildren. There are few things in life that are as important to us as our grandchildren.”

“He started this years ago because they loved it and he’s continued it ever since because it was built in 1872 and we gutted it and restored it in honor of his family who lived here so many, many years,” she said.