A Billings man accused of repeatedly raping a young girl and taking nude photos of the child was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County Justice Court.

Richard Thomas Slovarp, 35, was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count each of sexual assault and sexual abuse of children, all felonies.

An arrest warrant issued earlier this week set bond at $150,000.

According to court records, Slovarp is accused of sexually abusing a young girl numerous times between May 2015, when the girl was 8, and March 2016 when the girl told her mother about the abuse and police began an investigation.

The girl said Slovarp told her numerous times to not tell anyone, and that he would make her bathe while he had a cellular phone with him.

Police executed a search warrant at Slovarp’s residence in May. Prosecutors allege a cell phone seized during the search contained nude pictures of a young girl in a bathtub.

Slovarp was being held Thursday at the county jail.