Happy Boxing Day!

I hope you had a wonderful Christmas. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front out along the Hi-Line. Strong winds, just like last week, will blow and drift the freshly fallen snow.

Travel conditions will be difficult over mountain passes and in the windy spots across the Montana plains. The wind will strengthen through Tuesday and Wednesday, with some gusts approaching hurricane force of 75mph. Blowing snow will be the primary weather related trouble, but a new storm will bring snow to the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 20s to the 30s, but wind will make it uncomfortable to be outside at times. Several inches of snow will fall west of the Divide, including the Lincoln area. Not much snow will move down from the Divide besides a few snow showers.

Wednesday, a couple of lingering mountain snow showers will move out by late morning. It will still be very windy, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Some towns will climb above the freezing point during the day, and then drop below freezing at night. Roads could become icy with the fluxuation in temperature.

Thursday, another day of wind over the plains and in the mountains will create challenging driving conditions. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s. Friday, a weak cold front will come through with a little light snow accumulating an inch or two. The last day of 2016 will be partly cloudy and relatively mild in the 20s and 30s.

But for the first day of 2017, the new year will bring in a new arctic airmass and snow. Look for temperatures to plummet again, with wind and snow almost all across the state. By Sunday night, temperatures will drop below zero. The first week of 2017 will be very cold.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist