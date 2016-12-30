Tracy Lynn Bossie of Great Falls, accused of stabbing a man, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with a weapon.

Bossie was arraigned in court Thursday morning on the charge.

Court documents state that Bossie drove up to a fire station in Great Falls on Saturday, November 19th, with her horn blaring.

Firefighters saw that she had several injuries on both of her arms, and was covered in blood. Bossie told the firefighter that she had stabbed someone several times in the neck and the back, and she thought that he was dead.

She reportedly told the firefighter that she did it because she believed that the victim had molested two children.

Bossie was taken to Benefis Health System for her injuries.

Police officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the crime scene on the 1500 block of 19th Avenue South, where they found the victim in a recliner with stab wounds to his neck and lower-left thoracic area. He was taken to Benefis hospital; in the emergency department, according to court documents, he stated, “Tracy stabbed me.”

Bossie’s son told dispatchers that his brother had received a phone call from Bossie stating that she had stabbed the victim and cut her hand.

Court documents state that Bossie and the victim have been engaged “in prior communications” over the phone and in person, and that “confrontations between the two have arisen” in recent weeks.

Bossie admitted to medical personnel that she had been drinking alcohol that night.

Bossie has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Court documents state that bail for Bossie was requested at $200,000.

Bossie’s trial has been set for May 1st.