Joe Briggs was sworn in on Tuesday for his third term as a Cascade County Commissioner.

Briggs, a Republican, was first elected to office 12 years ago and will now sit on the Commission for six more years.

Briggs said that he hopes to continue with the work he has been doing for the county over the years.

Some of those things include bringing business development to Cascade County, getting new missions at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard, and helping bring better high-speed internet to the county.

Briggs said, “Thirteen years ago I started the process of shutting down my business and committing myself to this as the rest of my career. I was not looking forward to finding a new career if I had not been re-elected. I am excited. It feels good to have been given the trust of the people again and there is more work to do.”

Briggs says in regards to the upcoming legislative session, its best to “play defense” due to budgets being so tight.

The other two county commissioners are Jane Weber and James Larsen.