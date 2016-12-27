HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — About half the residents of the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation are receiving bottled water after several water pipes broke last week.

The Havre Daily News reports that as of Tuesday morning, the pipes had been repaired and pressure was being restored to the system.

However, interim director of Tribal Water Resources Dustin White said it could be another two weeks or more before the 1,500 to 2,000 residents affected will be able to drink water from their faucets.

The pipes broke on Dec. 22.

White says once water pressure is restored, water samples must be submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency to make sure the water is safe. White says those results are expected to be back Friday.

At that point, people will be able to use water for laundry and toilet flushing. Further testing will be needed to ensure it is safe for drinking.

