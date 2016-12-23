BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Steve Bullock says Montana residents need to reject hate and intimidation after white supremacists targeted several Jewish families in Whitefish with anti-Semitic calls and emails.

The Democratic governor on Friday issued an open letter urging Montanans to “act like our kids are watching and learning from the actions we take and the language we use.”

He wrote that hate based on religion, skin color or gender won’t be tolerated.

A white supremacist website last week called for a “troll war” against members of the Whitefish Jewish community and their supporters.

Bullock did not explicitly mention the events in the town just west of Glacier National Park.

But spokeswoman Ronja Abel told The Associated Press the governor was concerned about the events in Whitefish and believed it important to confront the issue.