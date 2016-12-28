Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton say officers are currently searching for two suspected burglars that are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officers have created a roadblock at State Highway 434 and Little Wolf Creek road after a reported shooting on the 4000 block of Little Wolf Creek Road at about 2:30 p.m on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff, the homeowners arrived at their cabin and saw a dark SUV parked outside and footprints leading up to the cabin.

Two people came out of the cabin and approached the homeowner, who fired a round at one of the suspects in what the sheriff says appears to be self-defense.

 

The first suspect is believed to be wounded and still in the Little Wolf Creek area. He is said to be his mid-20’s, and wearing a two-tone Columbia jacket and jeans. Witnesses say he appeared to have a weapon in his waistband.

The second suspect was last seen in the Wolf Creek area at about 4 p.m. He is said to be an Asian or Native American man in his late 20’s, and was wearing a red Columbia coat, blue jeans, black bandanna, and red low-top shoes.

If you see either suspect, do not approach them. Contact law enforcement immediately if you see them.

We will keep you updated as we get more details.

