(WOLF CREEK) Two men are in custody after a suspected burglary near Wolf Creek that led to a shooting and a brief manhunt Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 2 p.m. at a summer cabin in the 4000 block of Little Wolf Creek Road. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the property owners drove up to find a dark SUV parked by the building. As they got closer, they saw two men running toward them.

“We’re still investigating exactly what happened, but there was an incident where shots were fired,” said Dutton.

He says it appears there was a confrontation between the suspects and the homeowners, and both sides fired shots. Investigators aren’t yet sure who fired first.

One of the suspects was injured in the shootout and remained in that area. The other ran off down the road toward the town of Wolf Creek.

The sheriff released descriptions of each man, and warned they could be armed and dangerous. Authorities set perimeters around Little Wolf Creek Road and around the town.

Around 5 p.m., a Wolf Creek resident saw a man matching one of the suspects’ description trying to get into a vehicle. Later, the man tried to break into their home.

“They called 911, just like we would have hoped, and we were able to get units there,” Dutton said.

The man wasn’t able to get into the witness’s house and took off running when officers arrived. They caught him in a nearby snow bank.

Dutton thanked the witness for their help in finding the suspect.

“Without partnership, without the citizens being active in this, we wouldn’t have caught him, we wouldn’t have known,” he said.

Just before 6:30, authorities announced they had found the second suspect near the shooting scene. Initially, they had not taken him into custody, but he was officially apprehended later in the evening.

Investigators will continue processing the scene of the shooting on Thursday. Dutton says it’s too early to be sure of exactly what happened, but initial signs support the cabin owners’ description.

Authorities are not yet releasing the names of the burglary suspects. Dutton says the first suspect apprehended was an absconder from Great Falls, wanted on several warrants. There’s no word yet on the second man’s identity.