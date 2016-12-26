According to the Great Falls Police Department, at 8:14 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home on the 1300 block of 13th Avenue South for a residential burglary alarm.

Officers were able to contact the owners, who were not home at the time of the alarm.

They found a broken window on the back side of the house and were able to catch one suspect who was attempting to run away; the other suspect was hiding under a vehicle in the garage.

The suspects were later identified as Charfauros and Hamre.

Charfauros is the suspect who ran from the home and was caught two blocks away after a brief chase with police.

He is facing several charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor criminal mischief, burglary, possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor theft, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. He also had warrants out for his arrest.

Charfauros’s bond was listed at $83,750.

Hamre was identified as the suspect hiding under a car in the garage.

He has been charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony burglary, possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor theft. His bond is listed at $51,430.