(HELENA) Cancer patients are receiving extra love this season from elementary school students around Helena.

MTN visited the Cancer Patient Treatment Center at St. Peter’s Hospital to learn more.

Stacey Smiedala is patient visiting family in Helena: “I’m on a temporary assignment on the East Coast,” he explained.

When he walked into St. Peter’s Hospital on Friday, he received Christmas cards and words of encouragement from students around town.

“It was really amazing to come in and see people spreading so much love and kindness, so, makes you feel really good,” said Smiedala.

The Cancer Treatment Center is unable to put up Christmas decorations this year because of fire hazards.

So instead, they asked schools around town to provide little gifts, cards, or words of encouragement for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

“One is a bell, that I put on front, and one is a snowman,” said Kinsle Parmer, a student who participated in making cards.

“I made one. I made a Christmas tree one,” said Landyn Parmer, another student who made cards.

Smiedala said the cards are heartwarming.

“Really happy, felt like there was people outside the room, and my daughters, people here at the cancer center that care about what you’re going through, what’s going on,” said Smiedala.

Students said they had fun making the cards as well.

“I felt really glad that the patients got some cards, and that we got to give patients cards, make them feel better,” said Landyn Parmer.

Cancer Treatment Center director Kari Parmer said she thinks this activity is a great opportunity for both the patients and the students.

“One for the patients, just as a really great uplifting thing, there’s people thinking of them in the community. And for the students, I think it’s really great for them to learn about giving back, and I think it helps them feel good about what they’re doing. Brings the holiday spirit out about giving,” said Kari Parmer.

Every patient that came in the last two weeks received some sort of card or gift from the students.