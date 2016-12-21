(HELENA) A Helena football coach is mounting a court challenge to his recent arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

Kyle Mihelish was arrested during the early morning hours of December 9, 2016, by a Helena police officer.

On Tuesday, his lawyer, Michael McLean, filed a motion in District Court, asking Judge Mike Menahan to overturn the seizure and suspension of Mihelish’s driver’s license.

In the filing, McLean says the officer who arrested Mihelish did not have reasonable suspicion or probable cause to pull his client over on suspicion of DUI.

McLean is asking for a hearing on the matter before the judge.

Mihelish was named head coach at Capital High School in 2015.