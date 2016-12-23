(HELENA) A 17-year-old senior from Capital High School made 1,400 uplifting and inspirational cards for her fellow students.

Jaley Priddy told MTN the cards took 24 hours to make. Teachers at the school helped her put the cards on students’ lockers.

Priddy said she wanted to let people who may be considering suicide know that they are appreciated and should seek help.

“A friend, not at this school but another school, committed suicide and it’s hard for me. I didn’t want anyone else to go through that or need to do that, that is why I had this idea sort of like a kindness campaign.”

Each card had a personal message. Messages included things like “You are important”, “You are adored”, “You are loved” and “You rock”.

Capital High school students Rachel Kosena and Trevor Welnel told MTN the cards are a nice gesture this time of year.

“This week has been kind of stressful along with the whole semester because of finals, it was such a major pick up, it help a lot, I think it was really cool”, said Kosena.

“Yeah the cards make an impact on everyone’s day, helps them out”, said Welnel

Priddy says acknowledging there is an issue is the first step toward getting help.

“It’s okay to admit if you are feeling down. The other part is to show the community and the school that anybody can do it, a simple student like me, you can really make a difference.”

If you or someone you know are struggling with thoughts of suicide please contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

You can also reach out to the Crisis Text line. Just text “GO” to 741741. Both are staffed 24 hours a day.