(HELENA) The City of Helena will host a forum to highlight awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, January 4th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Commission Chambers located at 316 N. Park Avenue.

A man died and several others were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning several days ago (details).

A press release from the City states:

Carbon monoxide poisoning, chemical symbol “CO”, claims hundreds of lives and sends more than 50,000 poisoning victims to emergency rooms each year. CO safety is everyone’s concern! This program is designed to raise awareness and share active safety practices to prevent illnesses and deaths associated with exposure to the poisonous gas.

At this session, learn how much CO is too much, what are the sources, how it becomes a hazard, what the symptoms are of poisoning, and how much can harms us.

Most importantly, learn about preventing generation and exposure to carbon monoxide, and understand how carbon monoxide alarms and measuring devices will help ensure a safe environment where we live, work, learn, recreate, visit or worship.

The public is encouraged to attend this vital safety program; attendance may help save a life.

Visit the Carbon Monoxide Safety Association website for more information about this dangerous gas. http://www.cosafety.org/