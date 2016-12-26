(HELENA) The Lewis & Clark County Coroner says carbon monoxide poisoning appears to be the cause of death for 28-year old Kevin Fauntleroy.

Fauntleroy, along with five other people, was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena on Saturday for reports of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Just before 8:30 p.m, emergency responders arrived at the home on the 1800 block of 8th Avenue for reports of people feeling ill from possible poisoning. The six people in the residence were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm Fauntleroy’s cause of death. The other five victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Vince Williams of the Helena Fire Department said the acceptable level of carbon monoxide in the air is 35 parts per million, and there were sections in the house where the carbon monoxide levels were 1,700 per million.

Williams noted, “The easy answer is carbon monoxide detectors; there were no carbon monoxide detectors in this residence. If you have a gas or any type of gas appliance in your house you need to have a gas detector.”

Helena Fire Department Battalion Chief Fred Pippin said carbon monoxide poisoning can be most prevalent during the winter months, due to snow plugging up vent systems on roofs.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, carbon monoxide is produced when fuel is burned and not properly vented.

That includes car and truck engines, stoves, fireplaces, gas furnaces, and gas hot water heaters.

“They can produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide. and you want to make sure that these appliances are vented properly in the wintertime where we get a lot of snow and what not, the vents on the roof can get plugged up, and that will draft back into the house and it will not let the carbon monoxide and poisonous gases vent,” said Pippin.

Long term exposure can be deadly.

Pippin said there are symptoms to watch out for.