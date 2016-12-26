(HELENA) The Lewis & Clark County Coroner says carbon monoxide poisoning appears to be the cause of death for 28-year old Kevin Fauntleroy.
Fauntleroy, along with five other people, was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena on Saturday for reports of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Just before 8:30 p.m, emergency responders arrived at the home on the 1800 block of 8th Avenue for reports of people feeling ill from possible poisoning. The six people in the residence were then taken to the hospital for treatment.
An autopsy will be conducted to confirm Fauntleroy’s cause of death. The other five victims are expected to make a full recovery.
Vince Williams of the Helena Fire Department said the acceptable level of carbon monoxide in the air is 35 parts per million, and there were sections in the house where the carbon monoxide levels were 1,700 per million.
Williams noted, “The easy answer is carbon monoxide detectors; there were no carbon monoxide detectors in this residence. If you have a gas or any type of gas appliance in your house you need to have a gas detector.”
Helena Fire Department Battalion Chief Fred Pippin said carbon monoxide poisoning can be most prevalent during the winter months, due to snow plugging up vent systems on roofs.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, carbon monoxide is produced when fuel is burned and not properly vented.
That includes car and truck engines, stoves, fireplaces, gas furnaces, and gas hot water heaters.
“They can produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide. and you want to make sure that these appliances are vented properly in the wintertime where we get a lot of snow and what not, the vents on the roof can get plugged up, and that will draft back into the house and it will not let the carbon monoxide and poisonous gases vent,” said Pippin.
Long term exposure can be deadly.
Pippin said there are symptoms to watch out for.
“There are many symptoms with carbon monoxide. one being, several being headaches, nausea, dizziness, fainting, it can be fatal obviously as we experienced,” said Pippin.
If you suspect one of your gas appliances isn’t working right, have them checked out immediately.
Other ways to avoid carbon monoxide build-up in the home include never operating an outdoor grill indoors, and never warming up a car inside a garage.
“You should never warm up a vehicle or start a car, or obviously let them run or warm up in a closed garages. Carbon monoxide will build up, extremely fast, so we recommend that you start your cars and back them out of the garage and let them warm up,” said Pippin.
He said everybody should install a carbon monoxide detector in their home as a first line of defense.
“Place carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home, and outside of all your sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide is slightly lighter than air, so it can be anywhere in your home, high or low,” said Pippin.
Carbon monoxide detectors can be found at almost any hardware store or ordered online.
“They’re fairly cheap, you can do the research on the internet, get recommended, approved monitors, and follow the directions in them, because they do save lives,” said Pippin.
Information from the U.S. Centers For Disease Control & Prevention:
What are the symptoms of CO poisoning?
The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” If you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.
How can I prevent CO poisoning in my home?
- Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. Place your detector where it will wake you up if it alarms, such as outside your bedroom. Consider buying a detector with a digital readout. This detector can tell you the highest level of CO concentration in your home in addition to alarming. Replace your CO detector every five years.
- Have your heating system, water heater, and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
- Do not use portable flameless chemical heaters indoors.
- If you smell an odor from your gas refrigerator have an expert service it. An odor from your gas refrigerator can mean it could be leaking CO.
- When you buy gas equipment, buy only equipment carrying the seal of a national testing agency, such as Underwriters’ Laboratories.
- Make sure your gas appliances are vented properly. Horizontal vent pipes for appliances, such as a water heater, should go up slightly as they go toward outdoors, as shown below. This prevents CO from leaking if the joints or pipes aren’t fitted tightly.
- Have your chimney checked or cleaned every year. Chimneys can be blocked by debris. This can cause CO to build up inside your home or cabin.
- Never patch a vent pipe with tape, gum, or something else. This kind of patch can make CO build up in your home, cabin, or camper.
- Never use a gas range or oven for heating. Using a gas range or oven for heating can cause a build up of CO inside your home, cabin, or camper.
- Never burn charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal – red, gray, black, or white – gives off CO.
- Never use a portable gas camp stove indoors. Using a gas camp stove indoors can cause CO to build up inside your home, cabin, or camper.
- Never use a generator inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent.