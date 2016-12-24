The Great Falls Rescue Mission recently shared this photo and said:

Meet Paige. She is a 2nd grader from Cascade. Paige has huge heart. Paige raised $273.81 for the Cameron Family Center! We are grateful for her compassion and concern for others. On behalf of those who will benefit from her generosity, thank you! May the Lord bless you, Paige!

Her mother Maranda told MTN News that it was all Paige’s idea.

Maranda said that she and her father have always told her she should be grateful for what she has, and that there are kids in this world that don’t have a home.

Paige took that to heart, and “out of the blue” said she wanted to raise money for kids that didn’t have a home. She chose the Rescue Mission because she knew they took families in when they had no where else to go.

Paige put decorated coffee cans and posters in the Angus Cafe in Cascade, Uncle Joe’s in Craig, Canyon properties, Wolf Creek Canyon Store, Oasis Bar and Grill in Wolf Creek, and the Foot & Ankle Clinic in Great Falls.

Maranda said that Paige is already talking about doing it again next year.