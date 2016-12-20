HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The troubled Montana agency charged with protecting children needs to lower the record number of kids in foster care while making smart hires and conducting better training for its caseworkers, the new head of the state Division of Child and Family Services said.

Maurita Johnson addressed those issues in a recent interview with The Associated Press about a month after beginning her job. Johnson, former deputy director of Child Welfare Programs in Oregon, visited all six of her division’s regional offices and all seven of the state’s Native American tribes as she got acquainted with the child protection system.

Agency officials “have the ability to solve a lot of problems for families,” she said. “Having a kid home with a parent is what we want.”

Johnson is taking over an agency that has been heavily criticized in recent years. It has faced allegations of children dying after workers failed to remove them from dangerous situations, others wrongly removed from homes and workers failing to communicate with families.

A panel created by Gov. Steve Bullock last year investigated the agency and found the child protection system in crisis. The Protect Montana Kids Commission cited the agency’s enormous growth in cases, its high level of caseworker turnover and the inability to hire and retain enough caseworkers.

The commission suggested caseworkers need more training and adequate supervision and that the agency needs to update its outdated computer system.

Johnson said she plans to address those issues, including more training. She also said the agency needs to get more foster children into permanent homes.

Montana has a record 3,300 children in foster care, compared with Idaho’s 1,300 children, for example.

Johnson said she plans to make caseworkers more aware of community services available to families so children can be returned home sooner.

“I hate to delay sending a child home because a parent isn’t gainfully employed,” she said.

Another priority is hiring people who can handle the difficult work of a caseworker and creating an environment so they are satisfied with their jobs.

The state is seeking six child protection specialists, down from 17 openings in March. The current worker training class is full, Johnson said.

The agency also needs to better follow its system of evaluating whether a child is in danger and what threats exist to his or her safety, Johnson said. The system also aims to set conditions under which the child could go home if their care and safety needs are met.

“We got very comfortable with the first part,” Johnson said, but giving parents clear and reasonable conditions for the return of their child and assessing their ability to protect them “kind of fell by the wayside.”

One of the agency’s strongest critics is a group of grandparents who picketed several Child and Family Services offices and testified before the Legislature about their struggles with the agency. Their activity in part prompted Bullock to create the Protect Montana Kids Commission.

Jay Walton of Great Falls, a member of the grandparents’ group, said he spoke with Johnson and believes she has some good ideas. But he said he’s concerned about having previous mistakes addressed.

Members of the grandparents’ group “are of the opinion that we should see what she has in mind,” he said.

“We will help if we can. But if we can’t get along, then it’s back to the demonstrations, it’s back to the phone calls, the emails,” Walton said.

