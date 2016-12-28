(HELENA) Schools all across the Helena valley are participating in great divide ski resorts program for kids. Children will be able to come up for a day to learn how to ski and snowboard.

Jayden Raymond, a 9-year-old from Bryant Elementary School, said he has had a few bumps and bruises along the way but loves it.

“Actually just two days, and I’m starting to get the hang out it, snowboarding is fun because I like to go full speed down the mountain!” said Jayden Raymond, 9-year-old snowboarder.

“My favorite part about my job is to watch their progression, you know, they come back here not being able to ski and within an hour, they are heading for the chair lift”, said Pat Marnin, Ski Instructor for Great Divide Ski Resort.

The Great Divide Ski resort has a section off from the main slopes for the kids to practice; it’s called “the backyard”. Instead of a lift to get up to the top of the hill, kids used a rope-tow and met their instructor at the top.

Kids learned techniques like “the pizza”, slowing down, controlling speed, and learning how to turn.

“It’s a pretty rewarding job you know during the summers everyone is out doing their own thing but this is a good place to stay in shape for the winter”, said Pat Marnin, Ski Instructor for Great Divide Ski Resort.

Reported from The Great Divide Ski Resort, instructors teach more than 8,000 lessons every season.

If interested in checking out when lessons are/age groups please view the information here