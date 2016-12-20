Subzero temperatures damaged pipes at Helena’s Capital High School over the weekend. The burst pipes soaked offices and classrooms at the school.

The first incident started in the main office, and after the weekend, the building started to heat up.

“I believe a few pipes that were froze as they started to thaw, then the water started gushing out,” said Brett Zanto, Capital High School Principal.

The water got in the top floor of the school, soaking the carpets forcing students to relocate.

“It was in the carpet, so those students had to move to a different area for the rest of the day, each period,” said Zanto.

The ground floor had linoleum instead of carpet, so it was easier to clean.

“Those students were displaced for the day,” said Zanto.

And the basement received quite a bit of water.

“It did displace students for one period. But at least the students were moved to different areas, and instruction still occurred,” said Zanto.

The maintenance and custodial staff were able to address the issue quickly.

One of the walls in the cafeteria is still waiting to be fixed. The cafeteria cannot resume normal operations until it is repaired.

The school is still waiting for some parts of the office and classrooms to dry before students can return to their normal classrooms.

-Reporter Frances Lin