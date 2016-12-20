(HELENA) Caitlan Hudgins shared a house on Broadway with a large extended family.

“The rundown that we like to give people: It was four adults, three cats, two dogs, a toddler, and we added two guinea pigs,” she said.

That family is now displaced, after a fire tore through their home late Sunday night. Hudgins, her three-year-old daughter, her mother, and her sister and her fiance all got out safely. Several of the animals also escaped the fire, though two cats and the guinea pigs were lost.

Hudgins was able to go back to the house Monday morning. She found the damage was extensive.

“Everything was kind of frozen and stuck to the ground, bedrooms destroyed, things melted,” she said.

A few hours after the fire, Hudgins posted a message on the Helena Classifieds Facebook page, asking for help.

“My family lost everything tonight,” she wrote.

That’s how Brandy Spangler, who runs Helena Classifieds, found out about their story.

“I kind of look at it as, I have built this amazing online page, local page, and I may as well utilize it for good,” Spangler said.

Spangler organized a donation drive to help the family. Several businesses around Helena hosted drop-off boxes for contributions.

In just over a day, community members had given everything from clothes and cooking utensils to gifts for Hudgins’ daughter. Others donated cash. Alpine Animal Clinic has agreed to board the family’s animals for the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, Hudgins and her mother Judy came to collect what had been donated so far. They say they were amazed by the response.

“Maybe expected a couple presents for my daughter, some stuffed animals, but nothing to this extreme. Like, we’ve had to pull the car over and cry several times today because of the response.”

Spangler says her next goal is to find a storage shed that can be used for the next few weeks. She wants to start taking in furniture for the Hudgins family, but currently has no place to put them.

Right now, the family is living in temporary housing, with the help of the Salvation Army. Spangler hopes to collect enough to help them refurnish a new home.

“This community is always amazing, and always floors me with their ability to come together,” she said. “You don’t see this in every community. This is pretty special.”

Hudgins had one message for everyone who donated.

“Thank you guys for all your help, your continuous help,” she said. “We’ll do everything to repay every single one of you in any way we can.”

Donation boxes for the Hudgins family can be found at Helena Orthopaedic Clinic Prompt Care, Dermawerx Custom Tattoo and Creative Horizons Learning Center.