The Lewis and Clark County Coroner released the identity of a woman found dead in the snow at mobile home park off Villard Ave.

Coroner Brian Backeberg says Barbara House, 62, was discovered dead in the snow at the McHugh Mobile Home Park around 1:00 p.m. on December 14th.

According to Backeberg, House had likely been outside since the previous day.

Backeberg added that an autopsy had been completed on Monday night, but that his office was awating the results of a toxicology test before relasing the cause and manner of death.

Neighbors told MTN last week that House lived alone and could be regularly be seen walking in the area.