is in police custody after being accused in the stabbing death of a woman in Anaconda on Wednesday.

Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell said Richmond, 35 years old, faces a possible homicide charge in connection with the death of 49-year-old Victoria Smith.

Smith was found dead Wednesday afternoon with a stab wound to the neck in her residence at Hearthstone Apartments on Oak Street in Anaconda.

Barkell described Richmond as an ex-boyfriend of the victim.

Reporter: John Emeigh