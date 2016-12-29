(DEER LODGE) David George Richmond of Deer Lodge is in police custody after being accused in the stabbing death of a woman in Anaconda on Wednesday.
Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell said Richmond, 35 years old, faces a possible homicide charge in connection with the death of 49-year-old Victoria Smith.
Smith was found dead Wednesday afternoon with a stab wound to the neck in her residence at Hearthstone Apartments on Oak Street in Anaconda.
Barkell described Richmond as an ex-boyfriend of the victim.
Reporter: John Emeigh