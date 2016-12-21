Holiday cheer came a little bit early to Helena’s Friendship Center on Tuesday as the Department of Public Heath and Human Services made its annual donation.

Helena’s three DPHHS offices teamed up to raise $8,300 and collected a thousand dollars worth of household items like bath towels, food, laundry supplies and food.

“It’s just a huge, strong support for this event and it wouldn’t happen otherwise without that strong support every year so our agency staff really step up, and they did once again this year.” says DPHHS Spokesman Jon Ebelt.

The Friendship Center, with the help of many local businesses and organizations, provides shelter, food and transportation for those fighting to escape domestic violence.

Melinda Reed, the Executive Director of the Friendship Center, says these donations make a difference this time of year.

“It’s a really busy time of year and this donation makes it so much easier for us to get through the holiday season without worrying about financial resources and things like that.” says Reed.

You can find a list of items the Friendship Center needs on a regular basis by going to their website: http://thefriendshipcenter.org/.