(HELENA) State health leaders say they have been keeping up with a big jump in applications for new or updated medical marijuana cards.

It comes after District Judge James Reynolds ruled Dec. 7 that a regulation limiting medical marijuana providers to serving only three patients should be immediately lifted. The change was part of voter-approved Initiative 182. Because of a drafting error, it had initially been scheduled to take effect in July.

Within a week of Reynolds’ decision, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services received about 1,300 requests. About 70 percent of them were change request forms from current cardholders – most wanting to name a new provider. The three-patient limit had required thousands of patients to become their own provider.

The other 30 percent of the requests were applications to become a new medical marijuana cardholder or provider.

“We certainly have seen an increase in workload with change request orders and new cardholder applications,” said DPHHS public information officer Jon Ebelt. “So far the applications are coming in at a steady pace, but we’ve been able to keep up with it.”

Ebelt says it’s currently taking about two or three days for DPHHS to process a change form for current cardholders. New applications are taking three to four days.

DPHHS is expected to release its first full-month statistics since the judge’s ruling in early January.