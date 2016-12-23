Happy Friday!

Snow is moving into the state right now. There will not be much accumulation until Saturday, when low pressure moves closer to the state. If you have to travel on Christmas Eve, heading south or west will take you into the storm.

Snow will develop across western into central Montana through the morning into the afternoon. East of Lewistown, Havre, and Bozeman, snow will hold off until late Christmas Eve. Highs will be cold, in the 10s to around 20. Road conditions will deteriorate through the evening and overnight hours.

Christmas morning, snow will be widespread across the state. Most places will wake up to 4-8″ on the ground, with some places seeing as much as 12″. The storm will drag in much colder air, and highs on Christmas will only be in the 0s and 10s. The storm will be the worst over eastern Montana and the Dakotas on Christmas Day, as snow and wind will create dangerous travel conditions.

The storm will pull out on Christmas night, with high pressure moving in. Next week, another wintry wind storm is likely to produce blowing and drifting snow in parts of the state. Travel will be severely impacted along the Rocky Mountain Front, the Hi-Line, and down in the Livingston area.

Have a wonderfully, Merry Christmas!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist